comscore Grants help ethnic and cultural festivals, projects in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Grants help ethnic and cultural festivals, projects in Hawaii

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.
  • COURTESY IKAIKA ANDERSON The Honolulu Intertribal Powwow features traditional Native American singing, dancing and other cultural activities. The Oahu Intertribal Council hopes to bring the festival back in September after canceling it in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

    COURTESY IKAIKA ANDERSON

    The Honolulu Intertribal Powwow features traditional Native American singing, dancing and other cultural activities. The Oahu Intertribal Council hopes to bring the festival back in September after canceling it in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

  • COURTESY KONA COFFEE CULTURAL FESTIVAL/CURRENT EVENTS Picking Kona coffee beans is one of the highlights of the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival. Organizers are planning to bring back the event in person in November. It was held as a hybrid of virtual and in-person events in 2021.

    COURTESY KONA COFFEE CULTURAL FESTIVAL/CURRENT EVENTS

    Picking Kona coffee beans is one of the highlights of the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival. Organizers are planning to bring back the event in person in November. It was held as a hybrid of virtual and in-person events in 2021.

  • COURTESY POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER The Polynesian Cultural Center plans to bring back the popular We Are Samoa and World Fireknife competition for in-person audiences in May.

    COURTESY POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER

    The Polynesian Cultural Center plans to bring back the popular We Are Samoa and World Fireknife competition for in-person audiences in May.

The Honolulu Intertribal Powwow, the We Are Samoa Festival and the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival are some of the ethnic and cultural celebrations expected to return in person this year, after two years of cancellations and major changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Police Department’s Central Receiving reopens after renovations
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 17 – January 21, 2022

Scroll Up