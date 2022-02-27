comscore Dave Reardon: Hawaii men’s basketball ‘seniors’ take spotlight during their home finale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Hawaii men’s basketball ‘seniors’ take spotlight during their home finale

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Junior Madut went for a layup against Cal State Bakersfield’s David Walker.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Junior Madut went for a layup against Cal State Bakersfield’s David Walker.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Mate Colina goes to the basket.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Mate Colina goes to the basket.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Jerome Desrosiers went to the hoop against Cal State Bakersfield’s Shawn Stith.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Jerome Desrosiers went to the hoop against Cal State Bakersfield’s Shawn Stith.

It’s a sign of the times that on senior night for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team none of the three players celebrated were actually seniors, at least when it comes to basketball eligibility. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 26, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up