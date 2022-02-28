‘Atmospheric river’ fuels rains, snow in Pacific Northwest

A strong storm fueled by an “atmospheric river” brought rain, snow and threat of flooding and avalanches on Monday to the Pacific Northwest.

Forecasters said daily rainfall records in Seattle and elsewhere could be broken and on Monday afternoon a new daily record was set in the city with 2.33 inches of rain. The previous daily record for Feb. 28 was 1.46 inches set in 1972, according to the National Weather Service. The new record also took the spot of the fourth wettest February day on record, the agency said.

The Seattle rainfall total over 48 hours of 3.73 inches was close to surpassing the normal precipitation for all of February, forecasters said via Twitter.

Heavy snowfall and avalanche dangers closed Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass, roadways over the Cascade Mountains that connect western Washington and eastern Washington. Stevens Pass reopened by this afternoon while Snoqualmie Pass opened around 5 p.m. amid rain and standing water, transportation officials said.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued warnings for almost all of its forecasting zones.

“Triggering a slide is likely and will be big enough to bury or kill you. Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain,” the center said.

A flood watch was in effect through Wednesday for rivers throughout the greater Seattle area. The Skokomish River in Mason County was at flood levels this morning and dozens more were expected to crest by tonight or Tuesday morning.

Flooding was closing some roads in Washington and Oregon this afternoon and forecasters warned of an enhanced threat of landslides.

A flood watch was also issued for the northwest Oregon coast.

Atmospheric river storms are fueled by long and wide plumes of moistures pulled in from the Pacific.