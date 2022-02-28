Kalihi Kai Elementary academic coach wins $25K Milken Educator Award

Michelle Le Iwasaki, an academic coach at Kalihi Kai Elementary School, received the $25,000 Milken Educator Award at a surprise outdoor assembly today.

Teachers, students and staff clapped and cheered as Gov. David Ige announced Iwasaki as the recipient of the prestigious award.

Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi also attended the assembly to help present the award to her.

“Michelle is a shining example among our many teachers who inspire our students to achieve new heights by giving them vibrant new perspectives and the motivation to succeed,” Hayashi said in a statement. “Her work not only improves student outcomes but also advances teacher development for her colleagues around her and at other schools and we congratulate her on this well-deserved award and recognition.”

“I was just so surprised. I was just frozen and speechless,” said Iwasaki during an interview with the Star-Advertiser after the assembly ended.

As an academic coach for kindergarten and first and fifth grades, Iwasaki develops long-term solutions to support and serve students. When Kalihi Kai partnered with Turnaround Arts, a program of the Kennedy Center that transforms schools through the use of art, Iwasaki led the process of adding the program’s arts integration strategies into the school’s curriculum.