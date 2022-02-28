comscore Jerry Campany: League-wide DH is death of baseball in my eyes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Jerry Campany: League-wide DH is death of baseball in my eyes

  • By Jerry Campany
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Don’t rush on my account, Major League Baseball. The owners locked out the players in the beginning of December, just the latest of a long line of stoppages to argue over money. The owners gave the players a deadline of today to reach an agreement without delaying Opening Day, and even Commissioner Rob Manfred showed up to work to try to make it happen. It’s that serious. Read more

