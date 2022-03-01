Woman dies in apparent drowning off of Koki Beach in Hana

A woman who was swimming at Koki Beach in Hana has died from an apparent drowning this afternoon.

At around 2 p.m. the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety responded to a report of the swimmer, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, getting caught in a rip current despite ocean conditions being “calm with little to no surf.”

The swimmer was reportedly about 100 yards from shore and was brought back by bystanders, who initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation until first responders arrived. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the department reported that she died.

No additional information about the incident was provided.