A savory weeknight dinner with turmeric

Jamaican curry powder plays a major role in this deeply savory weeknight dish, giving the sauce its unique flavor and golden hue. The traditional spice blend is heavy on the turmeric, and benefits from being toasted, which brings out its notes. This recipe calls for frozen whiting, which doesn’t hold up to frying but shines here, simmered in a sauce studded with red and green bell peppers. If whiting is unavailable, cod is also a good choice.

Coconut Curry Fish

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 medium red bell peppers, deseeded and sliced into 1/4-inch-thick strips

• 2 medium green bell peppers, deseeded and sliced into 1/4-inch-thick strips

• 1 medium onion, sliced

• Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

• 1 1/2 tablespoons Jamaican curry powder (hot or mild)

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tablespoon grated ginger

• 4 (6-ounce) fillets frozen fish, such as whiting or cod

• 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk

• 1 lime

• 2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced, for garnish

• Fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, for garnish

• White rice or couscous, for serving

Directions:

Heat a medium (10-inch) saucepan with deep sides over medium-high. Drizzle in olive oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Add red and green bell peppers and onion, and sauté until softened, about 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the curry powder to the pan, and toast for about 1 minute, stirring often to keep the curry from scorching. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the grated ginger and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Place fish on top of cooked vegetables, or nestle them into the vegetables, if your pan is becoming too full. Pour coconut milk over fish and vegetables.

Cover and simmer over medium-low until fish is cooked and starts to flake, about 20 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Squeeze lime to taste over the top and garnish with scallions and cilantro. Serve with white rice or couscous.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.