An umami mixture

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For this dish, you’ll make your own mushroom stock using just the stems from a handful of fresh shiitake mushrooms. A lot of deep, umami flavor will result. Read more

For this dish, you’ll make your own mushroom stock using just the stems from a handful of fresh shiitake mushrooms. A lot of deep, umami flavor will result.

The daikon simmers in this stock, along with shiitake caps, then a classic Japanese mix of mirin, soy sauce and sugar goes into the pan to reduce and glaze the daikon.

Glazed Daikon with Shiitake Mushrooms

Ingredients:

• 1 pound daikon, peeled

• 1/2 pound fresh shiitake mushrooms (about 8 large or 10-12 medium)

• 1 teaspoon slivered fresh ginger

• 1/2 cup mirin

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

• Green onion slices or reddish sprouts, for garnish

Directions:

Slice daikon into 1-inch-thick rounds, then cut each round into quarters. Cut stems oﬀ of shiitakes. Cut caps in half, or quarters if very large.

Add mushroom stems to a skillet or sauté pan; add water to cover (about 2 cups). Bring to a simmer. When fragrant, add daikon. Simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes, until daikon is partly cooked but not soft. Add mushroom caps and simmer another 5 minutes, until caps are cooked through.

Use tongs to remove shiitake caps to serving dish. Remove mushroom stems to a cutting board. If they are still very tough, discard them; if they have softened, reserve for garnish.

Leaving daikon in skillet; carefully scoop out about half the cooking liquid, leaving just a few tablespoons in skillet (about 1/4 inch deep).

Add ginger, mirin and soy sauce. Sprinkle with sugar. Return to simmer and continue cooking over medium heat until daikon is soft and liquid has reduced to a thin glaze, 10-15 minutes (if pan gets dry while daikon is still undercooked, add a little cooking liquid back to pan). Turn pieces frequently so they turn evenly brown.

Add daikon and any liquid left in skillet to mushrooms in serving dish. If using stem pieces, mince and sprinkle on top, along with green onions or radish sprouts. Serve at room temperature.

Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 60 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 250 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.