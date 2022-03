Happy Hinamatsuri

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking to treat the girls in your life? Check out these specials below from local businesses.

Girls’ Day, or Hinamatsuri (which translates to “Doll’s Day” in Japanese) is celebrated every March 3. On this particular day, families hon-or their daughters by wishing them happiness, health and prosperity in the upcoming year.

“March 3 is especially significant for families with girls,” explains Nate Gyotoku, president and executive director of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii. “The day is about celebrating the women in the family and bringing good luck to them.”

In its early days, Hinamatsuri was known as the Peach Festival in Japan because it took place when the peach trees blossomed in March. Girls’ Day was — and is still — known for its traditional doll displays in the homes of Japanese families. During the Heian period, individuals would place paper dolls on a raft and let a river carry them away, believing the dolls would take away any evil spirits. It was during the Edo period that families started to display dolls in their homes. This tradition continues today, and these hina dolls are arranged in a specific tiered order, starting with the two dolls representing the emperor and empress of Japan.

“A lot of times, dolls are passed down from household to household,” says Gyotoku. “A common way to celebrate Girls’ Day in Hawaii is by giving small gifts to the girls in the family.”

The color pink is often associated with Hinamatsuri, thanks to the peach blossoms that often bloom in early spring. It’s also sakura (cherry blossom) season, so many foods traditionally eaten on Girls’ Day are pink. Mochi — notably, chichi dango — is most often symbolic of Girls’ Day, per Gyotoku.

“Chichi mochi isn’t the traditional pounded mochi, which is a lot more labor intensive,” Gyotoku says. “Rather, chichi mochi is made from mochiko rice flour.”

“Dango” is the Japanese word for “dumpling.” In Japan, round, small dango are made from rice flour and are usually served on a stick with three or five pieces. In Hawaii, chichi dango is soft, subtly sweet and come in different colors — often white, light pink or green hues for Girls’ Day.

Chichi dango is just one of several popular mochi eaten on this particular day. Hishi mochi features a three-layered dessert (pink or red, white and green) that’s shaped like a diamond. Nisshodo Candy Store, famous for its chichi dango, will also feature this special diamond-shaped mochi, per owner Michael Hirao.

“We only feature hishi mochi for Girls’ Day,” Hirao confirms. “We usually sell out early; preorders are done, but we’re taking walk-ins. It’s one of our busiest times of the year.”

Other popular mochi include sakura mochi — a pink-hued rice cake that’s usually filled with a red bean paste and wrapped in a cherry blossom leaf — and strawberry daifuku, or mochi stuffed with strawberries and a red bean paste.

When it comes to savory dishes, chirashi-zushi — which means “scattered sushi” — is popular for celebrating Hinamatsuri. This rice dish is already colorful, since it’s topped with sashimi, but you can make it even more vibrant and festive by adding ikura.

“You can find chirashi-zushi every day, but it’s something special for Girls’ Day in Japan,” Gyotoku says.

Other special celebratory foods include ushiojiru, a clear clam soup; inari sushi, or deep-fried tofu pockets stuffed with rice; edamame mixed rice; salmon and cabbage ramen salad.

However you spend March 3, the day’s cultural significance remains — to honor the women in your family.

“March 3 still has the traditional Girls’ Day meaning, but it’s turned into a day to appreciate the women in your life — especially young girls,” Gyotoku summarizes. “It’s a good day to celebrate.”

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering

On March 3, enjoy chocolate-covered strawberry mochi ($4.95) and chocolate and peanut butter mochi ($4.95).

Call 808-671-3779 to learn more. Tanioka’s

Seafoods & Catering is located at 94-903 Farrington Hwy. in Waipahu.

Mochi Mochi Hawaii

This online business features brownie-covered strawberry stuffed mochi in packs of two for $10. Mochi packs will be available March 3 on a first-come, first-served basis at Keiki 2 Keiki (2758 S. King St.). Learn more at mochimochihawaii.com.

Nisshodo Candy Store

Nisshodo Candy Store (1095 Dillingham Blvd. Bldg. I-5) is known for its chichi dango ($10/box) — which usually sells out early — but for Girls’ Day, the store will also offer diamond-shaped hishi mochi, per business owner Michael Hirao. The store only features this special mochi for Girls’ Day. Call 808-847-1244.

Hawaiian Chip Co.

Available exclusively at Hawaiian Chip Co. (1928 Republican St.) are 15 pieces of dark chocolate arare or 15 pieces of strawberry crème macadamia nuts ($12 each). Visit hawaiianchipcompany.com or call 808-845-9868

Da Mochi Guys

The local biz (@damochiguys on Instagram) will have an assortment of mochi specials ranging from $7 to $40. Especially popular: Packs of individually wrapped chichi dango with stuffed mochi and boxes of individually wrapped chichi dango in plain and strawberry flavors. Da Mochi Guys will have a pop-up March 3 at Geiger Community Park.

Choco Lea

Specials — like a four-piece Girls’ Day fresh mochi truffle box with Nisshido chichi dango ($11.99), nine-piece Girls’ Day sakura truffle box ($29.99) and a four-piece single malt whiskey truffle box ($11.99) — are available for preorder on Choco Lea’s website (chocolea.com). Preorder pickups are March 2 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at the Manoa shop at 2909 Lowrey Ave. from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit chocolea.com or call 808-371-2234.

Olive Branch Hawaii

Enjoy festive treats like Girls’ Day Oreo cup ($10); chocolate-covered strawberries ($2.50 each); matcha pretzel, Oreo and strawberry set ($6), and more. Olive Branch Hawaii will be doing a Hinamatsuri pop-up March 3 at Nordstrom Ala Moana Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and March 5 at Anthropologie Ala Moana from 12 to 5 p.m. Visit olivebranchhawaii.com.

Fujiya Hawaii

Choose from specials including an 18-piece chichi dango pack ($13.95), six-piece mochi and manju set ($24.95), five-piece mini mochi set ($11.95) and 10-piece assorted senbei snack bag ($5.25). Fujiya Hawaii is located at 930 Hauoli St. Visit fujiyahawaii.com or call 808-845-2921.