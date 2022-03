Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener recently launched daily breakfast service from 7 to 11 a.m. Menu selections include steak and eggs ($54.95-$109.95), build-your-own omelet ($19.95), crab cake eggs Benedict ($28.95), Belgian waffles ($13.95) and more. Steak and eggs entrées feature USDA Prime, dry-aged steaks like petite filet ($58.95), prime New York sirloin ($87.95) and rib-eye ($105.95). All steaks include two eggs (any style) and rosemary potatoes.

The restaurant is also currently undergoing a major expansion — adding more restaurant seating and private dining space — which will be completed by this summer. For reservations, call 808-922-3600.

Give these desserts a ‘shaka’

Shaka Pops, Maui’s original artisan ice pop company, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. To this day, the refreshing treats are still handcrafted in small batches by husband-and-wife team Larry Lutz and Christine Vestfals. The pops feature high-quality ingredients with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, and they’re flash-frozen to achieve a silky-smooth texture. When possible, Shaka Pops utilizes local ingredients like Maui Gold pineapples, Kula strawberries, ripe apple bananas and other tropical fruits to support Hawaii farmers. The ice pops use Hawaiian honey or organic natural cane sugar to let their natural flavors shine.

Popular flavors include Lava Flow — piña colada with strawberry, local pineapples and coconut milk — coconut lime and mango mojito. Shaka Pops are available at more than two dozen retailers across Maui. To learn more, visit shakapopsmaui.com or call 808-442-2926.

New menu at this renovated movie theater

Following an extensive renovation, Consolidated Theatres at the Kapolei Entertainment Center (890 Kamokila Blvd.) will open its doors March 3, just in time for the debut of The Batman. The renovated space features an exclusive menu and enhanced accommodations. Guests can enjoy the fully renovated lobby — inspired by the grand historic movie palaces operated by Consolidated Theatres over the last century — along with a new menu crafted by Consolidated’s chef Adrienne Ishizu. New menu items include Kamokila shave ice with flavors like mango, ube, passion orange and more; kalua pork bowl; loaded nachos; saimin with Spam and green onions; and more. Visit consolidatedtheatres.com.

Tee time for a good cause

The 22nd annual Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation charity golf tournament is coming April 26 at Kapolei Golf Course. Tournament proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, which is dedicated to culinary education in Hawaii. The tournament will begin with a buffet lunch, a noon shotgun start, and will conclude with an awards banquet prepared by local chefs and restaurants. Participating eateries at this year’s tournament include MW Restaurant, The Pig & The Lady, Basalt, Mad Bene, Burgers on Bishop and more. The tournament raffle will feature prizes like neighbor island trips, and gift certificates for electronics and luxury items.

To learn more, visit hawaiiculinaryfoundation.org.