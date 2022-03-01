Aiea topples ‘Iolani in boys state soccer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Skye Ventura-Kahookele scored in the 76th minute to lift Aiea over host ‘Iolani 1-0 Monday in the Niu Health Urgent Care/HHSAA State Boys Soccer Championships.

Na Alii advanced to play third-seeded Hilo in a quarterfinal on Thursday. All quarterfinal matches will start at 3 p.m. at various fields at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

Kaiser 3, Baldwin 1

Ian Ngonethong scored a pair of goals and the Cougars beat the Bears at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. Kaiser will play second-seeded Mililani on Thursday.

Kalani 2, Kealakehe 0

The Falcons defeated the host Waveriders and moved on to play top-seeded Punahou on Thursday.

Kapolei 1, Pearl City 0

Logan Aurio tallied in the 24th minute and the goal stood up as the host Hurricanes ousted the Chargers.

Kapolei will face fourth-seeded King Kekaulike on Thursday.