Hawaii Prep World | Sports Aiea topples 'Iolani in boys state soccer By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Skye Ventura-Kahookele scored in the 76th minute to lift Aiea over host 'Iolani 1-0 Monday in the Niu Health Urgent Care/HHSAA State Boys Soccer Championships. Na Alii advanced to play third-seeded Hilo in a quarterfinal on Thursday. All quarterfinal matches will start at 3 p.m. at various fields at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park. Kaiser 3, Baldwin 1 Ian Ngonethong scored a pair of goals and the Cougars beat the Bears at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. Kaiser will play second-seeded Mililani on Thursday. Kalani 2, Kealakehe 0 The Falcons defeated the host Waveriders and moved on to play top-seeded Punahou on Thursday. Kapolei 1, Pearl City 0 Logan Aurio tallied in the 24th minute and the goal stood up as the host Hurricanes ousted the Chargers. Kapolei will face fourth-seeded King Kekaulike on Thursday.