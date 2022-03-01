comscore Hawaii baseball team triumph at SDSU after 6 hours, 15 innings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team triumph at SDSU after 6 hours, 15 innings

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

At the midnight hour, the University of Hawaii baseball team outlasted San Diego State 8-5 in 15 innings at Tony Gwynn Stadium on the SDSU campus. Read more

Previous Story
Dallas J Duarte’s hitting helps University of Hawaii baseball team top Fresno State
Next Story
Television and radio - March 1, 2022

Scroll Up