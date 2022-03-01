Hawaii baseball team triumph at SDSU after 6 hours, 15 innings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At the midnight hour, the University of Hawaii baseball team outlasted San Diego State 8-5 in 15 innings at Tony Gwynn Stadium on the SDSU campus.

Trevor Ichimura, the ninth UH pitcher, did not allow a run in 52⁄3 innings to earn the victory in a game that ended in a new month. The 6-hour, 14-minute contest’s final out was recorded at 12:19 a.m. Pacific time.

Ichimura allowed three hits and struck out four. But it was Ichimura’s discipline in the batter’s box that was instrumental in the Rainbow Warriors’ three-run 15th.

It was 5-all when Aaron Ujimori and Kyson Donahue drew walks to lead off the UH 15th. After failing

to place a bunt on two pitches, Ichimura was struck by a pitch from Omar Serrano, who was making his NCAA debut, to load the bases.

Avery Jones then was summoned to replace Serrano. Matt Aribal grounded to Jones, who threw home to force out Ujimori, and the relay to first completed the 1-2-3 double play.

Scotty Scott then hit a grounder to deep short that Caden Miller fielded but did not have enough time to throw to first, and Donahue scored the go-ahead run.

“It’s fun,” Scott said of his decisive single. “It’s something you dream about as a kid in the backyard — hitting fastballs, bottom of whatever inning in extra innings, runner on third base. And to be able to do it on the road and represent the islands, it’s a special feeling.”

Cole Cabrera then drew a walk to load the bases.

Matt Wong followed with a grounder that eluded third baseman Max Foxcroft, scoring Ichimura for a 7-5 UH lead. Igawa was hit by a pitch, allowing Scott to score.

In the bottom of the 15th, Cole Carrigg singled but was erased when Irvin Weems grounded into a double play.

Ichimura struck out Foxcroft on five pitches to end the game and launch an emotional celebration on the field.

The ’Bows, who went 2-2 on this road trip, improved to 4-4 overall.

The ’Bows play host to fifth-ranked Vanderbilt in a four-game series this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium.

Five UH pitchers collaborated on a no-hitter through the first six innings as the Rainbows led 5-0. But Tino Bethancourt singled against Ben Whipple to lead off the SDSU seventh. The Aztecs would score three in that frame to close to 5-3.

The Aztecs tied it with a two-run eighth. Troy Glowacki’s RBI double was the key hit.