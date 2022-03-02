Police identify woman who attacked convenience store worker after mask request

Police are looking for a 20-year-old woman who is wanted on a $20,000 warrant of arrest in the assault of a McCully convenience store worker, who asked her to wear a mask.

Police said Adrienna Francisco has been identified as the woman who assaulted a 7-Eleven store worker at the McCully Shopping Center on Jan. 22.

Francisco allegedly entered the store when the 54-year-old employee asked her to put on a face mask. The woman assaulted the employee and fled. Police said the victim sustained substantial bodily injuries in the attack and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

She is wanted on suspicion of second-degree assault.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The original CrimeStoppers bulletin photo taken from video surveillance footage shows the suspect with heavy makeup. The latest photo shows her with little to no makeup.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-3800, or send anonymous webtips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.