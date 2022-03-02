comscore SOTU: A call to fight for freedom, justice | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

SOTU: A call to fight for freedom, justice

  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 p.m.

President Joe Biden faced a precarious challenge in threading the needle for his first State of the Union address. Arriving at the right balance of optimism and realism in this assessment had to be especially difficult, following a year plagued with problems and a public in a sour mood about things close at hand. Read more

