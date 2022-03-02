Kokua Line: Will graduations be open to the public for lei-giving?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Will high school graduations be open to the public for lei-giving?

Answer: Not as the state Department of Education’s guidelines stand now, although they could change before graduation season gets underway in May. “Lei-giving during graduation is such a special tradition and we’re hopeful that extended family and friends will be allowed to honor graduates with this custom for the first time in two years. However, at this time, based on current conditions, the commencement guidelines released on Feb. 23 do limit the number of guests that will be allowed at ceremonies, which include pre- and post-celebrations sponsored by schools,” DOE spokeswoman Nanea Kalani said Friday in an email.

You can read the guidelines at 808ne.ws/3M0Dp2m or on the DOE website, hawaiipublicschools.org. The section on “Attendees and Participants” says, “Graduates may be allowed to bring a pre-set number of household members as guests — to be determined by each school based on capacity, physical distancing, and ceremony format considerations. Household members should be grouped together during the ceremony and physical distance maintained between families whenever possible. No additional guests will be allowed.”

We followed up with Kalani by phone Tuesday after the governor and county mayors announced the easing of numerous COVID-19 restrictions. She said those announcements did not immediately affect the graduation limit on guests, but that the DOE’s guidance was subject to change as the COVID-19 situation evolves. Given that these ceremonies are months away, there is time to revise the guidance as needed and inform the public of any changes, she said.

Q: Regarding red-light cameras, what did they decide about ticketing vehicles registered to more than one person?

A: The state Department of Transportation had expected a rule addressing this situation to be finalized by the end of February, but that did not occur, a spokeswoman said. The state law authorizing cameras to photograph vehicles running red lights and generate citations for offenders says the ticket would be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner, overlooking that some vehicles have more than one.

Q: If a side gig wants to pay me in Bitcoin, is that taxable?

A: Yes. The Internal Revenue Service says that income earned in the gig economy must be reported on your tax return, even if you don’t receive a 1099-MISC or other form for it. This requirement covers income “paid in any form, including cash, property, goods, or virtual currency,” the IRS says. Bitcoin is a virtual currency.

Q: Auwe. The city said there’s a 90-day grace period for renewing an expired license “without penalty,” but I got a warning. At least it wasn’t a ticket.

A: There’s no grace period for driving with an expired license. The grace period to which you refer allows you to renew your license up to 90 days past expiration without paying additional fees. The lack of added fees is what’s meant by “without penalty.”

Auwe

Auwe to the driver of a Toyota Tacoma truck in Kaimuki last week who struck me on my bicycle while opening their car door without checking oncoming traffic! Not only were they inattentive, but their subsequent road-rage behavior in chasing me down multiple streets, screaming expletives at me while I frantically dialed 911 fearing for my life, demonstrated that they clearly do not belong on our roads. — Terrorized cyclist

Mahalo

A belated mahalo to Kainoa, who helped me when my car broke down just as I approached Mo­iliili Longs. I pulled into the parking lot, and Kainoa, who was standing outside the store, came to my rescue by pushing the car farther into the lot. Then another gentleman stopped his red truck and came to help. I didn’t get his name, but I thanked him before he drove off. Mahalo nui loa to these two helpful gentlemen. — Grateful senior

