State rejects Navy's way to evaluate Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State rejects Navy’s way to evaluate Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

The state Department of Health on Monday said the Navy is not in compliance with its Dec. 6 emergency order requiring it to empty its Red Hill fuel facility after determining the contractor hired by the Navy to do an assessment of the work was not in a “position to act independently.” Read more

Death of father, child shocks Waialua neighborhood

