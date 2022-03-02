comscore Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball and more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball and more

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’19: The Kansas junior starting shortstop, batting third in the Jayhawks’ lineup, hit .462 (6-for-13) with three doubles, a walk, four runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI as Kansas lost two of three to New Orleans over the weekend. Read more

