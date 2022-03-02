Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball and more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’19: The Kansas junior starting shortstop, batting third in the Jayhawks’ lineup, hit .462 (6-for-13) with three doubles, a walk, four runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI as Kansas lost two of three to New Orleans over the weekend.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California freshman designated hitter went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBIs in a 12-2 win over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series in which the Golden Bears dropped two of three.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson junior starting shortstop hit .286 (2-for-7) with four walks, two runs scored and two RBIs to help the Wildcats sweep then-No. 22 Bryant over the weekend.

>> Logan Williams, Punahou ’17: The North Dakota State senior catcher started the final two games of a four-game series against Dixie State and homered in both of them, finishing 3-for-6 with three walks, three runs scored and two RBIs as the Bison split the final two and lost three of four overall in the series.

>> Jake Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland sophomore starting second baseman, who bats leadoff, hit .308 (4-for-13) with three walks, six runs scored and two RBIs to help the Pilots win two of three against San Jose State over the weekend.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State sophomore took the loss in a 4-0 defeat to Utah on Saturday, allowing three earned runs on six hits in five innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. Sauer has 13 strikeouts in 10 innings over his first two starts of the season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Camy Aguinaldo, ‘Iolani ’17: The Pacific (Ore.) senior guard had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal to help the Boxers defeat Puget Sound 67-65 on Thursday to advance to the Northwest Conference tournament championship on Saturday. Aguinaldo scored a team-high 16 points and added four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in a 76-57 loss to Whitman (Wash.) in the title game.

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior guard nailed two big free throws with 28 seconds remaining and finished with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists against the Loggers. Kovaloff added 14 points and three rebounds in the tournament final against Whitman (Wash.).

>> Kizzah Maltezo, Honokaa ’16: The Central Washington senior guard scored a game-high 29 points on 9-for-19 shooting and added three assists and a steal in an 81-77 victory over Montana State Billings on Thursday. Maltezo helped the Wildcats finish 13-5 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with 12 points, five rebounds and a steal in a 63-55 win over Seattle Pacific to finish the regular season on Saturday.

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ’19: The Central Washington sophomore guard had three points, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench against Montana State Billings and had three points and three assists against Seattle Pacific.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Chandler Cowell, King Kekaulike ’18: The Saint Mary’s senior received the Aloha Spirit Award following the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic held at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. Cowell and Selbie Christensen played at the Gaels’ No. 1, 2 and 5 flights in the season-opening event and went to three sets against No. 10 Hawaii and No. 7 Stanford.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Claire Choi, Punahou ’18: The Santa Clara senior was tied for the lead going to the final three holes before closing with an even-par 72 to finish in a tie for fourth place at 1 under at the Grand Canyon Invitational on Tuesday in Phoenix. Choi, who started the third round one shot behind the leader after tying her career low of 70 in the second round on Monday, was 3 under in her round before a double bogey on 16 and a bogey on 17. She has finished in the top four in three of her last four events.

>> Jaelin Ishikawa, Baldwin ’18: The Eastern Washington junior improved on her best round of the tournament by five shots on Tuesday, closing with an even-par 72 to jump 26 spots into a tie for 42nd place at 11 over in the GCU Invitational.

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior jumped 13 spots to finish in a tie for 16th place at 2-under 214 after closing with a 69 on Tuesday in the final round of the Gunrock Invitational in Sacramento, Calif. Mateo started her final round on the sixth hole and was 1 over before birdieing six out of nine holes to get to 5 under before finishing her round at 3 under.

>> Reese Guzman, Maui ’19: The Pepperdine junior closed with a 76 to finish in a tie for 23rd place at 15-over 231 at The Gold Rush in Seal Beach, Calif., on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior remains tied for the NCAA all-time career home run record with 95 after hitting .375 (3-for-8) with 10 walks, four runs scored and two RBIs to help the Sooners go 5-0 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic over the weekend in Cathedral City, Calif. The No. 1-ranked Sooners (15-0) have one game Monday against Minnesota before flying to Hawaii to play four times in the Rainbow Wahine Classic starting March 10.

>> Lauren Almeida, Kamehameha-Maui ’21: The Dixie State freshman starting shortstop hit .600 (6-for-10) with a double, four walks, four runs scored, five RBIs and a stolen base to help the Trailblazers finish 3-1 in a tournament they hosted over the weekend.

>> Gigi Araki, Leilehua ’20: The UC Riverside sophomore catcher hit two homers and drove in six runs in five games in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, helping the Highlanders finish 2-3.

>> Kai Barrett, ‘Iolani ’19: The Cal Poly sophomore catcher started four of the team’s five games in the SVC Classic and finished 3-for-11 with a double, a run and three RBIs for the Mustangs, who remain winless this season at 0-10.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Christina Hicks, Punahou ’20: The Stanford sophomore scored four goals on four shot attempts and added two steals and an assist in a 20-6 win over San Diego State to begin the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Friday. Hicks added another goal in a 16-10 win over UC Irvine on Saturday and the Cardinal closed the tournament beating No. 2 USC and No. 1 UCLA to improve to 11-1 this season.

>> Anuhea Ledesma, Punahou ’18: The Santa Clara senior scored a goal on her only shot attempt in a 19-6 loss to Fresno State on Saturday.

>> Ka’imi Duncklee, Hawaii Baptist ’21: The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps freshman scored in the final minute off the first quarter in an 8-7 win over Cal Lutheran last Wednesday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.