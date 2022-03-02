Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 2, 2022 Today Updated 9:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field; Kailua at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo at McKinley; Waianae at Kahuku; Radford at Nanakuli; Waialua at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m. THURSDAY BASKETBALL Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SOCCER HHSAA Boys: Division I—Quarterfinals, all games at 3 p.m.: Punahou vs. Kalani, at Field #15; King Kekaulike vs. Kapolei, Field #16; Mililani vs. Kaiser, Field #19; Hilo at Aiea, Field #20. Division II—Quarterfinals, all games at 3 p.m.: Hawaii Prep vs. Roosevelt, Field #5; Radford vs. Seabury Hall, Field #6; Island School vs. Waialua, Field #7; Le Jardin vs. KS-Hawaii, Field #8. Previous Story Television and radio - March 2, 2022