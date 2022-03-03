HFD airlifts two visitors with medical issues from Diamond Head trail

Honolulu firefighters airlifted two visitors that fell ill while hiking in two separate trips from the Diamond Head Summit Trail on Wednesday afternoon.
At 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a hiker with a medical emergency near the summit. A female visitor in her 40s had become ill while hiking with her husband.
Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 2:01 p.m.
HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the woman and her husband to a landing zone inside Diamond Head State Monument Park at 2:32 p.m., where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services.
En route to the summit, firefighters were informed of a male visitor in his 80s who had also become ill whle hiking. HFD’s Air 1 returned and transported him to the landing zone, where care was transferred to EMS at 2:44 p.m.
Air 1 then made a third flight to the summit to retrieve HFD personnel and transported them to the landing zone. The incident was closed at 3:05 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
