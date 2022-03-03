comscore Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Makaha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Makaha

  Today

A 67-year-old man is in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle in the Makaha area this evening.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the pedestrian suffered a head injury after he was struck at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Makaha Valley Road and Farrington Highway.

EMS personnel provided advanced life support for the man, and they continued treatment while transporting him to a trauma hospital.

