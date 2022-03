Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’d like to comment on the article about requiring kupuna age 72 and above to renew their driver licenses every two years (“Active, fit kupuna want longer driver’s license,” Star- Advertiser, Kokua Line, Feb. 27).

I think the people we’re electing and who are trying to change the rules have it backward. Drivers ages 16 to 26 should be the ones who need to renew every two years. Statistics show it’s that age group causing more of the serious and deadly accidents, with speeding and drunken driving.

As a kupuna, I believe most of us who are still healthy and want to drive are more akamai on the roads. We follow the rules of the road, don’t have to drive as much because we’re retired, and we hardly drive at night. Most of the driving is to the supermarket anyway.

At least keep it a reasonable four- to six-year renewal requirement until the age of 80. Then you can talk about changing it to every two years. By then I might not want to drive anyway.

Gary Menchavez

Aiea

Hotelier Richard Kelley a modest, caring man

With extreme sadness I read about the passing of Dr. Richard Kelley (“Outrigger hotels steersman Richard R. ‘Doc’ Kelley, key figure in Hawaii’s hospitality industry, dies at 88,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 27).

I arrived in Honolulu in 1974 with aspirations of becoming a success in the visitor industry. I knew no one, and as time went by I would reach out to Dr. Kelley to contract rooms at his Outrigger Hotels. He always took my calls and would meet me at my convenience.

He was a modest and caring man despite his wealth, and he simply wore nondescript aloha wear that at no time exemplified his role as the top hotelier in the state. He was a true friend and a good man. A great loss!

Me ke aloha, Richard.

Paul Diller

Hawaii Kai

More police should lead to more productivity

This community appreciates the men and women in blue who patrol the streets of Oahu. We truly understand the inherent danger in being a law enforcement professional in today’s world.

I agree with SHOPO President Robert Cavaco that the community and patrol officers deserve beats staffed at 100%, or at least a number that approaches 100% (“Oahu police staffed at dangerously low level, says SHOPO,” Star-Advertiser, March 1).

Part of a patrol officer’s nine-hour tour of duty is spent responding to calls for service, and it does get busy, especially in certain areas of the island: a serious traffic accident, in-progress Priority 1 cases, different types of nuisance calls — the list goes on.

The other part is performing discretionary work, which officers generate for themselves: traffic enforcement, proactively patrolling hot spots, stopping and interviewing suspicious persons, exiting their vehicles and engaging businesses and residents.

If optimal staffing levels are achieved, it is vital for supervisors to ensure that officers are productive during their discretionary time.

Ron Bode

Kaneohe

Waikiki noise levels becoming unbearable

What’s going on in Waikiki?

We have been coming to Hawaii for more than 30 years, and truly enjoy these islands.

The last two years we have experienced a very high noise level on Kalakaua Avenue, where we own a condo. This is completely unacceptable.

There are musicians and other people who make noise and fill the sidewalks. It is almost impossible to walk and carry on a conversation. It has become Tivoli Waikiki — an amusement park.

The noise level in some of the restaurants is also way too high.

Cars and motorcycles (especially on the weekends) have a noise level that should be banned. Motorcyclists who ride on one wheel are life-threatening for both pedestrians and other road users.

Another new thing: The roosters in the park that wake you up in the middle of the night.

These issue need to be fixed, so that tourists and homeowners choose to remain in Waikiki.

The Hawaii economy depends on tourist revenue and the high property taxes that property owners pay.

Ua kuluma ke kanaka i ke aloha.

Jette Jakobsen

Alleroed, Denmark

Youth should learn about drug overdosing

Micheal Keaton just won a Screen Actors Guild best actor award for the “Dopesick” TV series, and dedicated the award to a young nephew who died from a drug overdose.

This series is based on the nonfiction book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America,” by Beth Macy.

The story is about OxyContin and fentanyl abuse by Purdue Pharma, which promoted the drug, saying that less than 1% of users would become addicted.

The book and series can save lives. Nothing has changed. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. were up 28.5% for the 12-month period ending April 2021, with more than 100,000 deaths.

Every school should insist students watch this show to save lives.

Tom Sebas

Waikiki

Beware unvaccinated when rules are dropped

Beware all restaurants and bars if masking and proof-of-vaccination rules are changed.

The anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers haven’t had a decent drink or meal out since the troubles began. They will be there in droves and you won’t be able to tell who and where they are.

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

