Ailing witness in corruption case can be questioned, judge rules

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

A federal judge has ruled that an ailing witness can be deposed by defense attorneys representing three former top city officials accused of conspiring to defraud the government by creating a $250,000 retirement settlement for former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha. Read more

