Hawaii Baptist Academy has hired Elton Kinoshita as its new high school principal. Under veteran Principal Marsha Hirae, Kinoshita began the onboarding and transition process in November 2021 and now has assumed full responsibility.

For the past eight years, Kinoshita has served as principal at Lanai High and Elementary School.

He also was a teacher and vice principal at James Campbell High School, where he led a career academy program.

