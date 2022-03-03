comscore University of Hawaii unveils public portal for information on climate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii unveils public portal for information on climate

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

There’s a powerful new tool for Hawaii researchers, resource managers, educators, students or anyone else trying to figure out what’s happening to the islands under the spell of climate change. Read more

Previous Story
Record-tying Hawaii visitor arrivals forecast for 2025

Scroll Up