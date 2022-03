Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year — March Madness, the culmination of my very favorite sports season. Read more

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year — March Madness, the culmination of my very favorite sports season.

Even though there are seasons, like this one, that I largely miss due to the busyness of life, I always try to pay at least a little bit of attention to the men’s and women’s basketball championship tournaments.

I’ll be watching even more closely this year, and not just to hopefully follow Marquette’s progress in both tournaments. Last year a decidedly nonathletic topic took center stage — gender equality, or lack thereof — and it’s sure to capture attention this time around.

Equal coverage has been a passion of mine since I was a little kid. I still remember writing to KGMB’s Neil Everett, asking why the University of Hawaii Wahine basketball team got short shrift in his sports broadcast even though it had a better record than the men’s squad.

To Everett’s credit, he actually acknowledged my letter and switched up his reporting, albeit during the 10 p.m. news show (If my memory is correct, I managed to stay up to watch it.)

As far as March Madness goes, gender equality rose to the surface in 2021 after several staff members and players on women’s squads took to social media to highlight the gross disparity between the women’s and men’s training areas in, respectively, San Antonio and Indianapolis. The men’s tournament had a high-quality, professional weight room while the women’s tournament was provided with an utterly amateur and meager setup.

Oregon forward Sedona Prince posted a video highlighting the women’s training area — a wide-open space sparsely filled with chairs, a stack of yoga mats and a single set of free weights.

Other gross differences also were made public by women’s tournament participants, including venerated University of Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma — everything from what athletes ate to the COVID-19 tests they were provided (high-quality PCR tests for the men, less accurate antigen tests for the women).

The NCAA acted quickly once the training snafu exploded online, with an overnight transformation of the women’s area into a more respectable venue — though it still paled in comparison to the men’s digs.

March Madness this year is scattered among a number of cities for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, so it’s tough to predict how their training areas will look. Last year organizers with the collegiate sports body blamed the tournaments’ different locations for the disparity in training venues, and this year have promised to work to ensure more equal accommodations despite the various sites.

Still, the NCAA can’t afford to fall short like it did last year; too many people will be watching and holding it accountable.

Another factor that the sports body should consider, at least in my mind, is that if women’s soccer can finally gain equality in monetary form, college basketball players can get decent squat racks.

Last month the U.S. Soccer Federation settled a lawsuit brought by the U.S. women’s national team that sought equal pay for athletes who make the squad. The $24 million agreement, reached nearly three years after the suit was first filed, includes a large payout to players; the creation of an account that will support players after their careers are over as well as charitable efforts; and a pay rate equal to what athletes earn on the men’s national team.

It’s a big deal, literally and figuratively, considering how hard the players have fought to get their national team pay to match their prodigious talent.

Though it’s shameful to see female athletes still struggling to be acknowledged as equal to (and in many cases better than) their male counterparts, the progress that is taking place is heartening. Ensuring it continues will take effort, but will be worth it to inspire future generations of athletes.

———

Reach Celia K. Downes at cdownes@staradvertiser.com