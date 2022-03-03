comscore Chaminade Silverswords finish season with loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade Silverswords finish season with loss

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

The Chaminade men’s basketball team ended its season by losing to Point Loma 74-60 in the first round of the Pacific West Championships in Fresno, Calif., on Wednesday. Read more

