Chaminade Silverswords finish season with loss

The Chaminade men’s basketball team ended its season by losing to Point Loma 74-60 in the first round of the Pacific West Championships in Fresno, Calif., on Wednesday.

The Silverswords were led by Isaac Amaral-Artharee’s 17 points and Zach McIntire added 15 as the team fell to 9-18 to conclude the season.

The Sea Lions won their 12th straight game and improved to 21-8 overall and will face Academy of Art in the semifinal on Friday.

Vulcans fall short in tournament

Hawaii-Hilo men’s basketball team was knocked out of tournament play, falling 87-72 to Azusa Pacific in the PacWest tournament.

Donal McHenry had 19 points and Darren Williams added 18 in a losing effort as the Vulcans finished 14-13 for the season.

Ken West finished with 21 points to lift the Cougars to 19-8 overall and will advance to face Biola on Friday.