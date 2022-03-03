Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade Silverswords finish season with loss By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade men’s basketball team ended its season by losing to Point Loma 74-60 in the first round of the Pacific West Championships in Fresno, Calif., on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade men’s basketball team ended its season by losing to Point Loma 74-60 in the first round of the Pacific West Championships in Fresno, Calif., on Wednesday. The Silverswords were led by Isaac Amaral-Artharee’s 17 points and Zach McIntire added 15 as the team fell to 9-18 to conclude the season. The Sea Lions won their 12th straight game and improved to 21-8 overall and will face Academy of Art in the semifinal on Friday. Vulcans fall short in tournament Hawaii-Hilo men’s basketball team was knocked out of tournament play, falling 87-72 to Azusa Pacific in the PacWest tournament. Donal McHenry had 19 points and Darren Williams added 18 in a losing effort as the Vulcans finished 14-13 for the season. Ken West finished with 21 points to lift the Cougars to 19-8 overall and will advance to face Biola on Friday. Previous Story 36 years in the making: How it all came together for the Saint Louis boys basketball team