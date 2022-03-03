Scoreboard – March 3, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOCCER

HHSAA Boys State Division I Championships: Quarterfinals, all games at

3 p.m.: Punahou vs. Kalani, at Field #15; King Kekaulike vs. Kapolei, Field #16; Mililani vs. Kaiser, Field #19; Hilo vs. Aiea, Field #20.

HHSAA Boys State Division II Championships: At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, Quarterfinals—Hawaii Prep vs. Roosevelt, Field #5; Radford vs. Seabury Hall, Field #6; Island School vs. Waialua, Field #7; Le Jardin vs. KS-Hawaii, Field #8; games at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOCCER

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex—Consolation, Punahou/Kalani loser vs. King Kekaulike/Kapolei loser, at Field #15; Mililani/Kaiser loser vs. Hilo/Aiea loser, at Field #16; games at 3 p.m.

At Radford high school—semifinals, Mililani/Kaiser winner vs. Hilo/Aiea winner, 5 p.m.; Punahou/Kalani winner vs. King Kekaulike/Kapolei winner, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships: At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex—consolation, Hawaii Prep/Roosevelt loser vs. Radford/Seabury Hall loser, at FIeld #7; Island School/Waialua loser vs. Le Jardin/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, at Field #8, games at 3 p.m.

At Waipio Stadium—semifinals, Island School/Wailua winner vs. Le Jardin/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 1 p.m.; Hawaii prep/Roosevelt winner vs. Radford/Seabury Hall winner, 3 p.m.

HHSAA Swimming & Diving State Championships: at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 10 a.m.

HHSAA Wrestling State Championships: at Neal Blaisdell Arena, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

OIA

Waianae 11, Kahuku 6

W—Luke. L—Elkington.

Leading hitters—Wain: Joe 3-3, 3b, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Luke 3-6, 3b, 3 RBIs, run; Kolu 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Shysten 2-2, RBI, 3 runs. Kah: D. Aea 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; O. Graycochea 2b, 2 RBIs.

Nanakuli 10, Radford 2, 7 inn.

W—D. Kapaku. L—C. Noble.

Leading hitters—Rad: J. Stevens 2-3, 2b, run; A. Gawat 2b, run. Nan: D. Griffin 2-3, RBI, run; M. Nihoa 2b, run.

Kalani 13, Castle 3, 6 inn.

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Islanders 19, Go Deep 9

Hawaiians 20, Hikina 17

Fat Katz 16, Firehouse 9

Aikane 21, Waipio 4

Makules 16, P.H. Shipyard 13

Yankees 18, Xpress 3

Na Kahuna 17, Na Pueo 5

Bad Company 22, Ho’O Ikaika 10

Action 16, Golden Eagles 1

Hui Ohana 17, Zen 15

Lokahi 17, Sportsmen 15