Scoreboard – March 3, 2022

CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SOCCER HHSAA Boys State Division I Championships: Quarterfinals, all games at 3 p.m.: Punahou vs. Kalani, at Field #15; King Kekaulike vs. Kapolei, Field #16; Mililani vs. Kaiser, Field #19; Hilo vs. Aiea, Field #20. HHSAA Boys State Division II Championships: At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, Quarterfinals—Hawaii Prep vs. Roosevelt, Field #5; Radford vs. Seabury Hall, Field #6; Island School vs. Waialua, Field #7; Le Jardin vs. KS-Hawaii, Field #8; games at 3 p.m. FRIDAY BASEBALL PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L'Orange Park. SOCCER HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex—Consolation, Punahou/Kalani loser vs. King Kekaulike/Kapolei loser, at Field #15; Mililani/Kaiser loser vs. Hilo/Aiea loser, at Field #16; games at 3 p.m. At Radford high school—semifinals, Mililani/Kaiser winner vs. Hilo/Aiea winner, 5 p.m.; Punahou/Kalani winner vs. King Kekaulike/Kapolei winner, 7 p.m. HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships: At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex—consolation, Hawaii Prep/Roosevelt loser vs. Radford/Seabury Hall loser, at FIeld #7; Island School/Waialua loser vs. Le Jardin/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, at Field #8, games at 3 p.m. At Waipio Stadium—semifinals, Island School/Wailua winner vs. Le Jardin/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 1 p.m.; Hawaii prep/Roosevelt winner vs. Radford/Seabury Hall winner, 3 p.m. HHSAA Swimming & Diving State Championships: at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 10 a.m. HHSAA Wrestling State Championships: at Neal Blaisdell Arena, 10 a.m. VOLLEYBALL College women: Spring Match, Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. OIA Waianae 11, Kahuku 6 W—Luke. L—Elkington. Leading hitters—Wain: Joe 3-3, 3b, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Luke 3-6, 3b, 3 RBIs, run; Kolu 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Shysten 2-2, RBI, 3 runs. Kah: D. Aea 3-3, 2b, 2 runs; O. Graycochea 2b, 2 RBIs. Nanakuli 10, Radford 2, 7 inn. W—D. Kapaku. L—C. Noble. Leading hitters—Rad: J. Stevens 2-3, 2b, run; A. Gawat 2b, run. Nan: D. Griffin 2-3, RBI, run; M. Nihoa 2b, run. Kalani 13, Castle 3, 6 inn. SOFTBALL Makua Ali'i Islanders 19, Go Deep 9 Hawaiians 20, Hikina 17 Fat Katz 16, Firehouse 9 Aikane 21, Waipio 4 Makules 16, P.H. Shipyard 13 Yankees 18, Xpress 3 Na Kahuna 17, Na Pueo 5 Bad Company 22, Ho'O Ikaika 10 Action 16, Golden Eagles 1 Hui Ohana 17, Zen 15 Lokahi 17, Sportsmen 15