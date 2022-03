Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Matson has announced that Ku‘uhaku Park has been elevated to a senior executive team with his promotion to senior vice president, government and community relations, at Matson Navigation Co. Inc. and its parent company, Matson Inc. Park will also represent the company as the newly elected president of American Maritime Partnership, the national advocacy organization for the U.S. domestic ocean shipping industry, based in Washington, D.C., and chair of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. He joined Matson in 2012 as vice president, government and community relations. Prior to Matson, he held public affairs management positions at Watanabe Ing LLP and the Hawaii division of Horizon Lines Inc.

Hawaii Energy has appointed Lacey Shimabukuro as energy adviser. For more than 15 years, she has managed real estate properties, construction projects and business operations for family-owned businesses, including Katsumi Kazama Family Partners where she oversaw an $8 million renovation of Waimalu Shopping Center, Wallace K. Kazuma Realty where she served as a Realtor and broker-in-charge and Kazama Enterprises Inc. where she was vice president.

