comscore Man, 32, charged after allegedly stealing vehicle, pointing gun at woman still inside with child | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 32, charged after allegedly stealing vehicle, pointing gun at woman still inside with child

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing a car and pointing a gun at a woman who was still inside with her infant child.

Joshua Nishimura has been charged for first-degree robbery and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle after he allegedly entered the parked vehicle in the Waikiki area Tuesday evening, the Honolulu Police Department has reported.

Police said the woman, 43, was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle with her child when Nishimura allegedly stole the vehicle. He allegedly pointed a pistol at the woman before driving for a few blocks and stopping to let her and her child exit.

Nishimura was arrested Thursday evening and was charged on Friday.

His bail was set at $600,000.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Vanderbilt just misses perfect game in beating Hawaii in opener 12-1
Next Story
Rainbow Warriors win at CSUN, land third seed in Big West tournament

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up