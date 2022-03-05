Man, 32, charged after allegedly stealing vehicle, pointing gun at woman still inside with child

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing a car and pointing a gun at a woman who was still inside with her infant child.

Joshua Nishimura has been charged for first-degree robbery and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle after he allegedly entered the parked vehicle in the Waikiki area Tuesday evening, the Honolulu Police Department has reported.

Police said the woman, 43, was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle with her child when Nishimura allegedly stole the vehicle. He allegedly pointed a pistol at the woman before driving for a few blocks and stopping to let her and her child exit.

Nishimura was arrested Thursday evening and was charged on Friday.

His bail was set at $600,000.