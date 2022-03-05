Honolulu police investigating body found in Kunia field

A body was found today in a field off Kunia Road on near the H-1 freeway.
Police arrived on scene at noon today.
Detectives are investigating the death, but no other details were provided.
The case has been classified as an unattended death.
This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.
