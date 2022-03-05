Rainbow Warriors win at CSUN, land third seed in Big West tournament

Junior Madut scored 18 points and Kamaka Hepa added 15 to help the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team earn an 84-62 road victory over Cal State Northridge.

The Rainbow Warriors finished the regular season with a 10-5 record in the Big West and earned the third seed in the league tournament, which opens Thursday. It is their highest seed since winning the league’s regular-season title in 2015-16. The ’Bows will face sixth-seeded UC Riverside in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Henderson, Nev.

The ’Bows used a second-half surge to seize control.

Bernardo da Silva and Amaro Lado each contributed 11 points for the ’Bows.

Hawaii committed only seven turnovers and converted 14 CSUN turnovers into 18 points.