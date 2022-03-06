comscore Search continues for missing New Jersey man swept out to sea off Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Search continues for missing New Jersey man swept out to sea off Kauai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT Matthew Preziose

    COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Matthew Preziose

  • COURTESY KAUAI COUNTY Multiple agencies have resumed searching today for 25-year-old Matthew Preziose of New Jersey who was swept out to sea Saturday off Kauai’s North Shore.

    COURTESY KAUAI COUNTY

    Multiple agencies have resumed searching today for 25-year-old Matthew Preziose of New Jersey who was swept out to sea Saturday off Kauai’s North Shore.

A multi-agency search by land, sea and air has resumed today for a 25-year-old New Jersey man who was reported swept out to see Saturday off Lumahai on Kauai’s North Shore.

Kauai police have identified the man as Matthew Preziose.

Kauai County authorities said rescuers were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. after reports of two swimmers in distress in waters off Lumahai Beach, near Lumahai River.

Bystanders reported one swimmer made it safely to shore while the second was seen being swept out to sea.

A major surf effort ensued with firefighters in the Air 1 helicopter, lifeguards on Jet Skis, and Coast Guard rescuers by sea and air. Officials said the initial search was concentrated from the reefs off Haena point to Hanalei Bay, with an emphasis on the Lumahai Beach

The search was suspended due to darkness and resumed today with lifeguards, firefighters on Jet Skis, the Coast Guard, and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Shoreline searches were being conducted today by the Kauai Police Department and DLNR, authorities said.

Preziose is 5 feet, 11 inches and was last seen wearing blue swim shorts, they said.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates encircle Washington

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up