Search continues for missing New Jersey man swept out to sea off Kauai

A multi-agency search by land, sea and air has resumed today for a 25-year-old New Jersey man who was reported swept out to see Saturday off Lumahai on Kauai’s North Shore.

Kauai police have identified the man as Matthew Preziose.

Kauai County authorities said rescuers were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. after reports of two swimmers in distress in waters off Lumahai Beach, near Lumahai River.

Bystanders reported one swimmer made it safely to shore while the second was seen being swept out to sea.

A major surf effort ensued with firefighters in the Air 1 helicopter, lifeguards on Jet Skis, and Coast Guard rescuers by sea and air. Officials said the initial search was concentrated from the reefs off Haena point to Hanalei Bay, with an emphasis on the Lumahai Beach

The search was suspended due to darkness and resumed today with lifeguards, firefighters on Jet Skis, the Coast Guard, and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Shoreline searches were being conducted today by the Kauai Police Department and DLNR, authorities said.

Preziose is 5 feet, 11 inches and was last seen wearing blue swim shorts, they said.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.