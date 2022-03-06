At the Honolulu Lawn Bowls Club, it’s a game of finesse and friendly connections
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:59 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Players walk past the head (the cluster of bowls near the white jack).
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ray Yourchek delivers a bowl at Honolulu Lawn Bowls Club located in Ala Moana Regional Park.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vern Rodriguez reacts after her bowl at Honolulu Lawn Bowls Club located in Ala Moana Regional Park.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gene Wasoky lines up his bowl at Honolulu Lawn Bowls Club.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A view of Honolulu Lawn Bowls Club located in Ala Moana Regional Park.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Lawn Bowls Club president Nancy Miller.
