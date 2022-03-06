Las Vegas Advisor: Todd English lends name to Vegas hotel

In a relatively slow year for new projects in Las Vegas, a new hotel has opened.

The 74-room boutique English Hotel is located in the Arts District, just south of downtown. The name reflects the involvement of celebrity chef Todd English, whose restaurant, the Pepper Club, is the main focus, at least according to the GM, who said, “the English Hotel isn’t a hotel with a restaurant, it’s a restaurant with a hotel.”

If you want to stay there, get your wallet out — midweek rates are north of $300 per night. Numerologists take note, the hotel held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on 2-22-22 at 2:22:22 p.m. Pacific time (a Tuesday).

Hoover Dam tours: For the first time since the pandemic shutdown two years ago, Hoover Dam has reopened its visitor center and resumed its tours. Visitors must be masked and tickets are limited to 50% of capacity and are sold in person only, not online. Admission to the visitor center is $10 per person, the powerplant tour is $15 and the full dam tour is $30. Tours run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Three Beards: Not one, not two, but three Las Vegas chefs are James Beard Award semifinalists in the category “Best Chef Southwest.” They are Gina Marinelli from La Strega and Harlo, Jamie Tran from The Black Sheep and Hongrui Xin from Dan Shanxi Taste. Emblematic of the scope of the thriving Las Vegas dining scene, all of these restaurants are located outside of the casinos.

Warwick Residency: Beginning March 24, “An Intimate Evening with Ms. Dionne Warwick” will play on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays in the Stirling Club. It’s a unique gig, given that it’s not in a casino. The Stirling Club is part of the Turnberry Place condominium towers that are adjacent to the convention center. Ticket prices are $89-$199.

Question: What will be the next buffet to open?

Answer: As of now, it’s most likely to be at the Palms. Although a date hasn’t been announced, the Palms is expected to reopen this spring and word is that the buffet is in the plans.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.