Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 6, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • In September, Christopher Blasdel and Tokio Kimura discovered Kona’s Coffee Hawaiian Pancake Cafe in the Adachi ward of Tokyo. Photo by Jun Kimura. Editor’s note: Last week’s caption on this photo misidentified two names.

  • In August, Honolulu resident Suzie Anderson found some aloha and Hawaiian BBQ in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, Wash. Photo by Marilyn Anderson.

  • Jeffrey Foundas of Kailua threw some shakas in front of the Shaka Burgerhouse in Garmisch, Germany, in December. Photo by Julianna Lopez.

