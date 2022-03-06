Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 6, 2022
In September, Christopher Blasdel and Tokio Kimura discovered Kona’s Coffee Hawaiian Pancake Cafe in the Adachi ward of Tokyo. Photo by Jun Kimura.
In August, Honolulu resident Suzie Anderson found some aloha and Hawaiian BBQ in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, Wash. Photo by Marilyn Anderson.
Jeffrey Foundas of Kailua threw some shakas in front of the Shaka Burgerhouse in Garmisch, Germany,
in December. Photo by Julianna Lopez.
