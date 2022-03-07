comscore Beachgoers rescue boy, 16, at Ko Olina Resort lagoon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Beachgoers rescue boy, 16, at Ko Olina Resort lagoon

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

A 16-year-old boy nearly drowned after he ran into trouble while snorkeling at one of the lagoons at Ko Olina Resort in Leeward Oahu this morning.

Bystanders pulled the unresponsive snorkeler out of Honu Lagoon 2 at about 10:40 a.m., according to Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics conducted advanced life-saving treatment and took him in serious condition to the hospital.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended for 2022 for bets on NFL games

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up