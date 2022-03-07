Beachgoers rescue boy, 16, at Ko Olina Resort lagoon

A 16-year-old boy nearly drowned after he ran into trouble while snorkeling at one of the lagoons at Ko Olina Resort in Leeward Oahu this morning.
Bystanders pulled the unresponsive snorkeler out of Honu Lagoon 2 at about 10:40 a.m., according to Emergency Medical Services.
Paramedics conducted advanced life-saving treatment and took him in serious condition to the hospital.
