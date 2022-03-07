comscore Off the News: State Capitol reopens at last | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: State Capitol reopens at last

  • Today

Finally! Starting today, the state Capitol reopens to the public, after 2-1/2 legislative sessions of being physically closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required, as is masking. See www.capitol.hawaii.gov for more. Read more

