Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: State Capitol reopens at last

Today

Finally! Starting today, the state Capitol reopens to the public, after 2-1/2 legislative sessions of being physically closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required, as is masking. See www.capitol.hawaii.gov for more.

So, dear public, get down there to have your in-person say on proposed law changes. Of course, testimony via written or videoconference methods will still be accepted, as well.

Saying no to Russian oil

Kudos to Par Hawaii for pausing purchasing oil for its isle refinery from Russia as a demonstration of solidarity against its Ukraine invasion. While seeking alternative sources of the light sweet crude oil the refinery requires, local executives say "meaningful impact" on gas prices here is not anticipated. Those prices are driven by the global market, they said, which has already pushed gas prices toward record levels. If there must be pain at the pump, let it not also feed the war machine.