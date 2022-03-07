comscore Department of Health official retires after career marked by public health crises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Department of Health official retires after career marked by public health crises

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / DEC. 9 Janice Okubo retired after 21 years as public information officer for the state Department of Health.

    Janice Okubo retired after 21 years as public information officer for the state Department of Health.

Although her name and face are not widely known to the general public, reporters covering everything from dengue fever to President Barack Obama’s birth certificate had Janice Okubo on speed dial as the point person for the state Department of Health. Read more

