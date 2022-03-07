Hawaii Prep World | Sports State wrestling: Meet the girls champions By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Meet the 2022 state wrestling girls champions. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. GIRLS CHAMPIONS 97 pounds Erin Hikiji (Mililani) def. Angelina Godoy-Golt (Kapolei), fall, 2:31 Quote: “I think the pandemic made me realize how much I missed wrestling and how much I love the sport. I was so excited to come back and really grateful to win my senior year.” 102 pounds Liana Ferreira (Baldwin) def. Tristan Nitta (Mililani), dec., 3-2 Quote: “My state final loss two years ago made me so hungry. I wasn’t nervous at all, just so excited to get on the mat and wrestle in front of everybody.” 107 pounds Madison Kalamau (Moanalua) def. Naiomi Kulukulualani-Sales (Lahainaluna), dec. 8-0 Quote: “I felt amazing out there. I think that is the best that I’ve ever wrestled.” 112 pounds Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha) def. Lillie Awaya (‘Iolani), fall, 1:43 Quote: “ I did a lot of working on myself, not only physically but mentally and spiritually. I just caught her and stuck with it and stayed strong.” 117 pounds Isabelle Asuncion (Moanalua) def. Aliya Takano (Kamehameha), dec., 4-1 Quote: “It all paid off because I am here with my brother (2018 state champ Elijah) and my family who support me from up in the bleachers.” 122 pounds Haley Narahara (Kamehameha) def. Taydem Uyemura (Pearl City), fall, 1:20 Quote: “The last two days were really nostalgic, coming back two years later and wrestling. Just having fun, that’s what has been on my mind the whole time.” 127 pounds Lainey Eckert (Kamehameha-Hawaii) def. Jax Realin (Kamehameha), fall, 1:45 Quote: “I was confident in my skills and what I’ve learned on the mat. I was looking for what I know best and I love cradles, honestly.” 132 pounds Teani Medeiros-Maielua (Lahainaluna) def. Kianna Chargualaf (Campbell), fall, 2:45 Quote: “(Kianna) felt tough and I really thought I was going to lose to her on points, but then I just felt her do something and I was able to pin her. I was glad it was over.” Girls 138 Aubrie Molina (Pearl City) def. Anissa Wright (Campbell), sudden victory (SV), 3-1 Quote: “It was really rough and hard in the beginning, but I just waited until she was tired out and then I just did what I had to do.” Girls 145 Jahlia Miguel (Baldwin) def. Rayden Kukahiwa (Hilo), dec., 6-3 Quote: “It feels amazing. I can’t thank my sister (two-time state champion Jahnea) enough for being there for me.” 155 pounds Mehana Kapoi (Kamehameha) def. Bethany Chargualaf (Campbell), dec. 7-5 Quote: “Coach Rob (Hesia) asked me to wrestle in eighth grade. I was a hula dancer and a softball player. It’s been one helluva ride.” 168 pounds Jadyn Crisostomo (Moanalua) def. Kealohilani Grace (Kamehameha-Hawaii), dec., 6-3 Quote: “Honestly, listening to my coaches, putting in the hard work, sacrificing some stuff. My coaches always tell me it’s only six minutes live, we’ve been here before.” 184 pounds Catherine Asami (Lahainaluna) def. Jasmine Adiniwin (Moanalua), fall, 2:30 Quote: “I pinned her with a power half. It’s like what I do. I feel like this is the most important tournament in my entire wrestling career.” 225 pounds Maia Esera (Kahuku) def. Isabella Martinez (Redford), fall, 1:37 Quote: “It was really exciting that now I get to wrestle (after the pandemic). It sucked not being able to (wrestle), which is why this (year) is so amazing.” Previous Story King Kekaulike rises to the top in Division I boys state soccer Next Story Scoreboard - March 7, 2022