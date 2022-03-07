State wrestling: Meet the girls champions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

GIRLS CHAMPIONS

97 pounds

Erin Hikiji (Mililani)

def. Angelina Godoy-Golt (Kapolei), fall, 2:31

Quote: “I think the pandemic made me realize how much I missed wrestling and how much I love the sport. I was so excited to come back and really grateful to win my senior year.”

102 pounds

Liana Ferreira (Baldwin)

def. Tristan Nitta (Mililani), dec., 3-2

Quote: “My state final loss two years ago made me so hungry. I wasn’t nervous at all, just so excited to get on the mat and wrestle in front of everybody.”

107 pounds

Madison Kalamau (Moanalua)

def. Naiomi Kulukulualani-Sales (Lahainaluna), dec. 8-0

Quote: “I felt amazing out there. I think that is the best that I’ve ever wrestled.”

112 pounds

Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha)

def. Lillie Awaya (‘Iolani), fall, 1:43

Quote: “ I did a lot of working on myself, not only physically but mentally and spiritually. I just caught her and stuck with it and stayed strong.”

117 pounds

Isabelle Asuncion (Moanalua)

def. Aliya Takano (Kamehameha), dec., 4-1

Quote: “It all paid off because I am here with my brother (2018 state champ Elijah) and my family who support me from up in the bleachers.”

122 pounds

Haley Narahara (Kamehameha)

def. Taydem Uyemura (Pearl City), fall, 1:20

Quote: “The last two days were really nostalgic, coming back two years later and wrestling. Just having fun, that’s what has been on my mind the whole time.”

127 pounds

Lainey Eckert (Kamehameha-Hawaii)

def. Jax Realin (Kamehameha), fall, 1:45

Quote: “I was confident in my skills and what I’ve learned on the mat. I was looking for what I know best and I love cradles, honestly.”

132 pounds

Teani Medeiros-Maielua (Lahainaluna)

def. Kianna Chargualaf (Campbell), fall, 2:45

Quote: “(Kianna) felt tough and I really thought I was going to lose to her on points, but then I just felt her do something and I was able to pin her. I was glad it was over.”

Girls 138

Aubrie Molina (Pearl City)

def. Anissa Wright (Campbell), sudden victory (SV), 3-1

Quote: “It was really rough and hard in the beginning, but I just waited until she was tired out and then I just did what I had to do.”

Girls 145

Jahlia Miguel (Baldwin)

def. Rayden Kukahiwa (Hilo), dec., 6-3

Quote: “It feels amazing. I can’t thank my sister (two-time state champion Jahnea) enough for being there for me.”

155 pounds

Mehana Kapoi (Kamehameha)

def. Bethany Chargualaf (Campbell), dec. 7-5

Quote: “Coach Rob (Hesia) asked me to wrestle in eighth grade. I was a hula dancer and a softball player. It’s been one helluva ride.”

168 pounds

Jadyn Crisostomo (Moanalua)

def. Kealohilani Grace (Kamehameha-Hawaii), dec., 6-3

Quote: “Honestly, listening to my coaches, putting in the hard work, sacrificing some stuff. My coaches always tell me it’s only six minutes live, we’ve been here before.”

184 pounds

Catherine Asami (Lahainaluna)

def. Jasmine Adiniwin (Moanalua), fall, 2:30

Quote: “I pinned her with a power half. It’s like what I do. I feel like this is the most important tournament in my entire wrestling career.”

225 pounds

Maia Esera (Kahuku)

def. Isabella Martinez (Redford), fall, 1:37

Quote: “It was really exciting that now I get to wrestle (after the pandemic). It sucked not being able to (wrestle), which is why this (year) is so amazing.”