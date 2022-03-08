comscore Column: Honolulu should show solidarity with the Ukrainian people | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Honolulu should show solidarity with the Ukrainian people

  • By Williamson Chang
  • Today
  • Updated 6:05 p.m.
  • Williamson Chang is a law professor at the University of Hawaii-Manoa, William S. Richardson School of Law.

    Williamson Chang is a law professor at the University of Hawaii-Manoa, William S. Richardson School of Law.

Hawaii and its people should be among the first to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Hawaii has known what it was like to be under threat of invasion. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Plan needed for coastal erosion

Scroll Up