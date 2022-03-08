‘Fry’ this on for size
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 4:08 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A Korean classic Soy and sweet spiced gang-jeong wings ($16.99 per half order of nine pieces, $28.99 for full order of 18 pieces)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Taro cheese balls ($5.99)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Coleslaw ($3.99) and chicken mu ($1)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Honey garlic wings ($16.99 for nine pieces, $28.99 for 18 pieces)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree