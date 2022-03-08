comscore Outdoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Wednesday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Outdoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Wednesday

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 am

Wearing masks outdoors will become optional at Hawaii public school campuses and all other state Department of Education facilities beginning Wednesday.

Indoor masking will continue to be required.

The DOE has required students, faculty and staff to wear masks both indoors and outdoors as protection against COVID-19 since the start of the school year.

The updated guidance takes into consideration the latest recommendations from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a DOE news release said.

