Saint Louis, ILH dominate baseball Top 10 poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Saint Louis, ILH dominate baseball Top 10 poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Saint Louis returns top players such as shortstop Aiva Arquette (20) and Nuu Contrades. The pair collaborated on a forceout during a game on March 10, 2020.

In 2021, baseball season began in late April. This year, it is already underway with OIA regular-season play. The ILH begins this week, but the state’s top five teams are all from the private-school league in the first Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 of ’22. Read more

