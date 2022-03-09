comscore Decomposing body is found in concrete-filled tub | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Decomposing body is found in concrete-filled tub

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two visiting men, ages 23 and 34, suspected of murdering a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man whose decomposed body is believed to be the one found Tuesday in a bathtub filled with concrete. Read more

