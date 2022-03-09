Decomposing body is found in concrete-filled tub

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two visiting men, ages 23 and 34, suspected of murdering a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man whose decomposed body is believed to be the one found Tuesday in a bathtub filled with concrete.

Honolulu Police Department homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the man’s decomposed body was discovered Tuesday at 2:42 p.m. inside a stand-alone tub filled with a concrete mixture and a layer of coffee on top.

Thoemmes said although the body has not yet been positively identified, they think it is that of the owner of the house at 357 Lelekepue Place in the luxury neighborhood.

According to city tax records, the three-bedroom house was sold March 6, 2020, for $2.195 million, and the owner is the Gary L. Ruby Trust.

Gary Leslie Ruby, 73, is also associated with that address, according to an internet search site.

HPD patrol officers initially went to the home at 10:30 a.m. Monday to do a welfare check at the request of the man’s brother who lives on the mainland, but no one was home at the time.

Missing-persons detectives returned at 4 p.m. Monday and were met by the 23-year-old man, who claimed to live there, but they could not find the 73-year-old man.

During the investigation the younger man and a 34-year-old man left the home.

The missing man’s brother said the 23-year-old had an intimate relationship with his brother.

The investigation by missing-­persons detectives continued until Tuesday morning; they turned the case over to the Homicide Detail at 8:30 a.m.

Thoemmes said the stench of the decomposing body could be smelled “when we started to chip away at the tub.”

The coffee may have been to mask the odor, she said.

Thoemmes said the two men are murder suspects and will be arrested. Detectives have notified airport authorities to prevent the suspects from leaving the island.

The 23-year-old is identified as Juan Tejedor Baron, who has a residence in Texas.

Thoemmes said the 34-year-old man, identified as Scott Hannon, used a passport to come to Hawaii and has a Massachusetts address, but she was not sure whether he is from that state.

They were spotted by police at 1 a.m. Tuesday in Waikiki wearing the same clothes they wore Monday. At that time they were merely persons of interest.

Police will continue to hold the scene for the next 24 hours, Thoemmes said late Tuesday afternoon.

Police urge the public to call 911 if they know the whereabouts of the suspects, and warn not to approach them. They should be considered dangerous, and it is unknown at this point whether a weapon was used.