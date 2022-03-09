comscore Coach Bob Coolen had no problem motivating Wahine heading into this week | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coach Bob Coolen had no problem motivating Wahine heading into this week

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Hawaii softball coach Bob Coolen didn’t have to say much to keep the Rainbow Wahine motivated through a bye week. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine basketball team take home top Big West honors

Scroll Up