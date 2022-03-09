Coach Bob Coolen had no problem motivating Wahine heading into this week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii softball coach Bob Coolen didn’t have to say much to keep the Rainbow Wahine motivated through a bye week. Read more

Hawaii softball coach Bob Coolen didn’t have to say much to keep the Rainbow Wahine motivated through a bye week.

Not with the marquee tournament of the schedule and a national spotlight awaiting in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic.

“They have wanted to work on their skills a lot more. They want to be at the top of their game,” Coolen said.

“The players have embraced it. They have come to practice enthusiastic. They have gone into the weight room and worked hard. The pitchers have kept their regimen going and they want the ball in the circle.”

When Coolen released the 2022 schedule, the first week of March popped off the page with defending national champion Oklahoma, Baylor and California set to visit Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In any year, the Power Five field would certainly qualify as the highlight of the slate.

Having Hau’ula’s Jocelyn Alo on the brink of history in her return with the Sooners? Now that takes the weekend to another level.

“Bringing in the No. 1 was a no-brainer because of Jocelyn Alo,” Coolen said Tuesday.

Alo returns to Oahu this week tied atop the NCAA’s career home run chart with 95 and will have a chance to make the record her own in a park where she helped Campbell win back-to-back high school state championships.

All of which could make finding a seat at 1,200-seat RWSS quite a challenge this weekend.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Coolen said. “If we have a sellout that is good for us.

“We have an opportunity right now, with these teams coming in and playing us, to showcase our facility, to showcase the State of Hawaii, and to showcase our team.”

For their part, the host Rainbow Wahine are looking forward to their opportunity to compete in the four-day tournament featuring an array of local talent in addition to Alo.

California (15-6) brings back two Hawaii products in Aleia Agbayani (‘Iolani) and D’Asha Saiki (Punahou) and faces Baylor (11-6) in today’s tournament opener at 3:30 p.m. UH (5-5) then faces Baylor at 7 p.m.

Oklahoma (16-0) plays its first game of the tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., followed by UH taking on Cal. The Rainbow Wahine get their shot at the Sooners at 6 p.m. on Friday and again at noon on Saturday.

The Wahine have four Hawaii high school products in their starting lineup — first baseman Dallas Millwood (Kamehameha), second baseman Maya Nakamura (Roosevelt), shortstop Nawai Kaupe (Maui) and outfielder Ka’ena Keliinoi (Saint Francis) — and the impact of the local presence in the tournament could extend from the field into the crowd.

“It’s going to be huge for the girls who are going to be coming in to watch us play,” Millwood said. “I know there’s going to be several softball teams coming and in the stands watching and we’re going to be who they aspire to be.”

Millwood played against Agbayani and Saiki in their ILH duels and played summer ball with Alo in the OC Batbusters club.

“(Alo is) the one who got me into the Batbusters system,” Millwood said. “It’s just going to be a really fun time seeing her again.”

The Wahine had last week to prepare after going 4-1 in the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational and capping the tournament with back-to-back shutout performances by freshmen Chloe Borges and Brianna Lopez, who was named the Big West Freshman of the Week.

Coolen took input from the players in setting the agenda for the skill work they addressed in practice last week along with gearing up for the pitching they’ll face through the next five games over four days.

“We did a lot of hitting, we know we’re going to have to catch up to a lot different pitching,” Coolen said. “Other than 60 to 63 (miles per hour), we’re going to be facing 65 to 67 and we have to be ready for that.”

With large crowds expected for the tournament, UH is encouraging fans to arrive early at RWSS. The stadium seats 1,200 and no admission will be charged. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours remain required for entry. Face coverings are optional. More game-day information is available at hawaiiathletics.com.

Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Rainbow Wahine Classic

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

>> When: Today-Saturday

>> TV: Spectrum Sports (UH games today and Saturday)

>> Radio: 1500-AM (today’s UH game only)

>> Schedule: Today—California vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m.; Baylor vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Thursday—Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.; California vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Friday—California vs. Baylor, 12:30 p.m.; California vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.; Oklahoma vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Saturday—Oklahoma vs. Hawaii, noon; California vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m.