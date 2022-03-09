Scoreboard – March 9, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Punahou vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA East: Kailua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field; Moanalua at Kaiser; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Kaimuki; Nanakuli at McKinley; Waipahu at Radford; Waianae at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, California vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m.; Baylor vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.; California vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Challenge—Lewis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Bulletin board

Mid-Pacific Institute is looking for a varsity head coach for its girls basketball program. The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program, including varsity, junior varsity, intermediate, and CSAL (fourth-sixth). Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting lower-level head and assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a consistent game strategy, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents, and students. Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website (midpac.edu/about/employment/).

Paddling

Hawaiian Airlines HHSAA

Canoe Paddling State

Championships

Saturday

At Keehi Lagoon

Varsity Girls

1. Punahou 4:13.79

(Phoenix Clarke, Emma McDonald, Lola ten Berge, Ava “Mehana” Kukea, Indigo Clarke, Hazel Campbell)

2. Mid-Pacific 4:18.37

3. Kamehameha 4:20.58

4. Seabury Hall 4:23.04

5. Keaau 4:24.02

6. Kalaheo 4:25.20

7. Kauai 4:26.55

8. Hawaii Prep 4:51.06

CORRECTION: The paddling story in Sunday’s paper mistakenly listed the crew that competed in the preliminary round for Punahou instead of the final round. The crew listed above raced in the final.

Volleyball

ILH

Boys’ Varsity

Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-12, 25-23, 25-19

University Lab def. Damien 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21

Maryknoll def ‘Iolani 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22

Baseball

ILH

Kamehameha 3, ‘Iolani 1

WP—Ethan Waikiki; L—Zach Tenn; S—Keola Yim

Leading Hitters: KSK—Sylvester 1-2, double, 2 RBIs, walk; Pono Nakano 1-2, run.8’Iolani: Cedence Ueyama 1-3, HR, RBI, run, walk; Cole 7Yonamine 1-3, walk.

Softball

College

Pacific West Conference

Hawaii Hilo 8, Holy Names 2

Hawaii Hilo 10, Holy Names 2