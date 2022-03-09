Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 9, 2022 Today Updated 10:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. ILH: Punahou vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2. Games start at 3:30 p.m. OIA East: Kailua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field; Moanalua at Kaiser; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kahuku at Kaimuki; Nanakuli at McKinley; Waipahu at Radford; Waianae at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, California vs. Baylor, 3:30 p.m.; Baylor vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, noon. THURSDAY BASEBALL PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani. Games start at 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALL College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.; California vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. VOLLEYBALL College men: Outrigger Challenge—Lewis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Bulletin board Mid-Pacific Institute is looking for a varsity head coach for its girls basketball program. The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program, including varsity, junior varsity, intermediate, and CSAL (fourth-sixth). Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting lower-level head and assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a consistent game strategy, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents, and students. Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website (midpac.edu/about/employment/). Paddling Hawaiian Airlines HHSAA Canoe Paddling State Championships Saturday At Keehi Lagoon Varsity Girls 1. Punahou 4:13.79 (Phoenix Clarke, Emma McDonald, Lola ten Berge, Ava “Mehana” Kukea, Indigo Clarke, Hazel Campbell) 2. Mid-Pacific 4:18.37 3. Kamehameha 4:20.58 4. Seabury Hall 4:23.04 5. Keaau 4:24.02 6. Kalaheo 4:25.20 7. Kauai 4:26.55 8. Hawaii Prep 4:51.06 CORRECTION: The paddling story in Sunday’s paper mistakenly listed the crew that competed in the preliminary round for Punahou instead of the final round. The crew listed above raced in the final. Volleyball ILH Boys’ Varsity Punahou def. Hawaii Baptist 25-12, 25-23, 25-19 University Lab def. Damien 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21 Maryknoll def ‘Iolani 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22 Baseball ILH Kamehameha 3, ‘Iolani 1 WP—Ethan Waikiki; L—Zach Tenn; S—Keola Yim Leading Hitters: KSK—Sylvester 1-2, double, 2 RBIs, walk; Pono Nakano 1-2, run.8’Iolani: Cedence Ueyama 1-3, HR, RBI, run, walk; Cole 7Yonamine 1-3, walk. Softball College Pacific West Conference Hawaii Hilo 8, Holy Names 2 Hawaii Hilo 10, Holy Names 2 Previous Story University of Hawaii men basketball team ready for madness to begin Next Story Television and radio - March 9, 2022