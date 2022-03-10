comscore Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspects arrested in California | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspects arrested in California

  By Leila Fujimori
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
The Honolulu Police Department announced the arrests Wednesday in Los Angeles County of two men suspected of murdering Gary L. Ruby, a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man. Read more

