Health Department shifts to weekly COVID-19 data reports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Health Department shifts to weekly COVID-19 data reports

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

The Hawaii Department of Health announced Wednesday that it’s switching to a weekly posting of coronavirus cases and other data — discontinuing daily postings — as it transitions to the next phase of the pandemic. Read more

