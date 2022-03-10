Luella Costales, a former Honolulu police commissioner, to fill vacancy left by former House Rep. Ty Cullen

Luella Costales, a community leader who currently is serving as a community and resource manager for the nonprofit Oahu Economic Development Board, has been appointed to fill the state House of Representatives vacancy left by former Rep. Ty Cullen.

Gov. David Ige announced the selection in a news release issued Wednesday for the District 39 seat — covering Royal Kunia, Village Park, Wai­pahu, Makakilo and West Loch — after Cullen resigned on Feb. 8 amid an ongoing federal investigation into his alleged participation in a bribery scheme.

Costales serves on the board of directors for the FBI Honolulu Citizens Academy Alumni Association and is a committee member for the WWII Filipino Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Committee, the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project and the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation.

Previously, she served as director of fund development for the Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific and director of development at Kupu. Additionally, she served on the Honolulu Police Commission before resigning in 2017.

In February Cullen, along with former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English, each entered a plea of guilty to a single count of honest services wire fraud in federal court for accepting cash, hotel rooms in Las Vegas, dinners for friends, casino chips and access to high-stakes gambling in New Orleans to help a Honolulu business owner make money off of cesspool conversions and wastewater policy.

Costales was selected by Ige from among three names sent to him by the Democratic Party of Hawaii. She will take office once the House qualifies her and administers the oath of office. She will serve the rest of Cullen’s term, which ends in November.