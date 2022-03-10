comscore Man charged in Kalihi-Palama machete attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man charged in Kalihi-Palama machete attack

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Kobe Soichy

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Kobe Soichy

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete while the victim was walking home from work last week in Kalihi-Palama. Read more

Native Hawaiians rally as University of Hawaii updates Mauna Kea plans

