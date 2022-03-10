Man charged in Kalihi-Palama machete attack

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete while the victim was walking home from work last week in Kalihi-Palama. Read more

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man after he allegedly attacked another man with a machete while the victim was walking home from work last week in Kalihi-Palama.

Kobe Soichy was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first- degree robbery. His bail was set at $500,000.

Police in court documents said a man in his 20s was walking on the sidewalk on North King Street near the intersection of Dillingham Boulevard when he encountered several males loitering in front of Kingsgate Plaza at about 2:50 a.m. March 3.

One of the males stopped the man and demanded his cellphone. When the victim refused, the group allegedly attacked him. Police said one suspect swung a machete toward the victim’s head and said, “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim raised his left forearm up to protect himself and was struck by the blade, causing injury to his forearm, police added. Another male suspect allegedly struck the victim’s arm with a skateboard and the other suspects punched him.

The victim ran away while being chased by the group. Police said three males followed him into an apartment building where the suspect who assaulted him with a machete moments earlier attacked him again with the large knife. The victim used his forearm to shield himself when he was struck by the blade.

Another suspect sprayed pepper spray and a third swung a skateboard toward the victim.

Police said the males then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he was treated for injuries he sustained in the attack that included a large laceration and fracture to his left elbow.

Police recovered video footage from a surveillance camera at the apartment building and identified Soichy as the suspect with the machete.

Officers arrested Soichy the next day.

Of the alleged crimes, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, “The public has a right to feel safe walking down any of Honolulu’s streets.”

“We will prosecute Soichy and put an end to his violent and dangerous behavior,” Alm said in a statement.